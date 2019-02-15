Lake Erie island mayor facing corruption charges resigns

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — The village mayor on a popular Lake Erie resort island has resigned four months after he was indicted on public corruption charges.

Put-in-Bay Mayor Bernard McCann officially stepped down Wednesday. He also released a statement denying the allegations against him, saying there’s no evidence to support the charges.

McCann was indicted in October on two felony counts and four misdemeanor conflict of interest counts.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office says the 82-year-old McCann used his position as mayor to secure a waterline project for a business associate.

Put-in-Bay’s former fiscal officer also was indicted, as were the mayor’s two children who had positions with the village.

The charges came following a yearlong corruption investigation on the island.