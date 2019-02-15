Free ‘Basics of Coyote Trapping’ workshop

XENIA – Outdoors enthusiasts interested in learning to trap coyotes are encouraged to attend a free, informational workshop on Wednesday, March 13 according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Trained professionals will cover topics such as life history, laws and trapping techniques.

The workshop will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and is free of charge, but pre-registration is required as space is limited to 30 participants; no walk-ins permitted.

This workshop will take place outdoors, so please dress for the weather. Register online at https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration/.

To learn more about hunting and trapping in Ohio visit wildohio.gov .