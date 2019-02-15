20th annual event to honor 7 Outstanding Women of Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The honorees have been selected for this year’s class of the Wilmington News Journal 20th Annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County, recognizing women who have enriched the lives of, and had a lasting impact on, their fellow Clinton County residents.

The Class of 2019 is:

• Sharon Breckel

• Lynn Deatherage

• Suzanne Madison

• Susan Parker

• Sandy Pidgeon

• Linda Rinehart

• Terri Thobaben

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2019 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington.

Keynote speaker will be Chris Burns-DiBiasio, co-founder of the first OWCC luncheon/award in July 2000.

The first luncheon was held to honor the initial class of Outstanding Women of Clinton County in 2000, recognizing the women of Clinton County who have made important economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian contributions to their communities. Each honoree in 2000 received a citation, a bouquet of flowers and a medallion on a pink ribbon — traditions which continue today.

Since then, well over 100 women have received this honor at the annual event held in March, which is Women’s History Month.

The OWCC committee also awards four scholarships — one each to students in Wilmington, Blanchester, East Clinton and Clinton-Massie high schools. This year’s scholarship winners will also be profiled in the News Journal and recognized at the March 2 event.

Tickets for the 2019 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “OWCC”). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 761 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574. Reservations will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 28.

The event is sponsored by the Wilmington News Journal, with generous support from Clinton Memorial Hospital, Peoples Bank, Abbott Image Solutions, Wilmington Savings Bank and Wilmington College.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_OWCC-logo.jpg