Blan FFA, PALS make suet

Caili Baumann recently led her monthly PALS activity with fourth-graders from Blanchester Intermediate School. This month we had 29 kids and seven high school leaders. The young students made suet — homemade bird feeders made with a mixture and the freezing of fat, peanut butter and sunflower seeds. The PALS members mixed the ingredients to then pour into a cup to put in the freezer. A string is placed in the cup so they can go home and hang up their bird feeders. With this activity, PALS leaders educated the kids on different types of birds and their importance. — Chapter reporter Abby Spurling

