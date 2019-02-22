Semi spins truck; no injuries

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident on Farquhar Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Wilmington Police Department Officer Tyler Binkley told the News Journal a semi-truck attempted to turn onto Farquhar Avenue from the right lane on Locust Street. While the semi was turning, it struck a pickup truck traveling straight in the left lane. The contact caused the truck to spin and knock over a crosswalk sign. No injuries were reported. The semi driver was cited as being at fault.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident on Farquhar Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Wilmington Police Department Officer Tyler Binkley told the News Journal a semi-truck attempted to turn onto Farquhar Avenue from the right lane on Locust Street. While the semi was turning, it struck a pickup truck traveling straight in the left lane. The contact caused the truck to spin and knock over a crosswalk sign. No injuries were reported. The semi driver was cited as being at fault. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_DSC_0904.jpg Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident on Farquhar Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Wilmington Police Department Officer Tyler Binkley told the News Journal a semi-truck attempted to turn onto Farquhar Avenue from the right lane on Locust Street. While the semi was turning, it struck a pickup truck traveling straight in the left lane. The contact caused the truck to spin and knock over a crosswalk sign. No injuries were reported. The semi driver was cited as being at fault. John Hamilton | News Journal