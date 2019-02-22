Blan library celebrates Read Across America

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Public Library will celebrate the 22nd annual National Education Association (NEA) Read Across America Day on Saturday, March 2 with a week-long reading program. NEA’s Read Across America Day is in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday and his joy of reading.

Any child under 13 is encouraged to pick up a reading log at the library beginning March 1. Once a child has read (or is read to) for at least two hours between March 2 and March 9, he or she can bring the reading log to the library and pick out a prize!

The library will kick off the week-long reading program with balloons, crafts and cake for Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2. Stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 2 to celebrate with us and pick up your reading log.

All students at Putman will receive a reading log in their Friday Folders on March 1. Students not at Putman can pick up their reading logs at the library’s front desk.

To learn more about this program call 937-783-3585 or visit www.blanlibrary.org. To find out what celebrations are happening coast to coast visit www.readacrossamerica.org.