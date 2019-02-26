Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, 2019:

• Donte Davis, 28, of Wilmington, drug trafficking, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. $480 of cash seized at the time of arrest shall be forfeited to the state for disposition, according to law.

• Nickolaus Garrison, 32, of Wilmington, drug possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Garrison must take part in supervised probation.

• Autumn Golightly, 20, of Sabina, permitted drug abuse, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Golightly must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Bonnie Harrison, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (25 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Harrison must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Marlin, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I. — high test, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 21, 2019 to Feb. 21, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Marlin must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective March 7, 2019. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Amber Docter, 25, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, operator’s license suspended from Feb. 21, 2019 to Feb. 21, 2020, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs.

• Chad Pauley, 34, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Bascum Hall, 50, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia possession, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Marissa Fitzhugh, 24, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Harley Davis, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $125 court costs. Davis must commit no further offenses for one year, complete a non-reporting probation, and contraband must be forfeited. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Steven Caldwell, 36, of Xenia, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Caldwell.

• Hannah Hammack, 20, of Loveland, hashish possession, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Hammack must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tyler Robinson, 33, of Hillsboro, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business, drug possession, and driving under suspension — failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Jared Mitchener, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a criminal damages charge. Mitchener must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Leah Epling, 38, of Wilmington, complicity, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Epling must complete 24 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $322.03 in restitution to the victim.

• Justin Lemmings, 18, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Lemmings must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Della Riley, 56, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Riley must write an apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $103.14 in restitution.

• Justyn Runyon, 23, of New Vienna, driving under suspension — financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Shelby King, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, disorderly conduct, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs.

• Kelsie McGlaun, 20, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a marijuana possession charge. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Alicia Farabella, 28, of East Rochester, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $120, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Farabella.

• Dondre Busby, 22, of Louisville, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Busby.

• Ariel Gebru, 28, of Louisville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Gebru.

• Cecelio Penson III, 19, of Cincinnati, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case waived by Penson.

