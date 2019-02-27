Throwback Thursday: Strike up the 4-H Band

The Clinton County 4-H Concert Band played at the World’s Poultry Congress in Cleveland in July 1939 as well as at the Ohio State Fair. Pictured in front of the Clinton County Courthouse are, from left: first row, Director A. Glen Snell, Kathryn Snider, Vernadine Runyan, Cleo Kirk, Stanley Sharp, Robert Morrow, Robert Flint, Allan Brown, Richard Smith, Richard Swindler, Charles Carey, Evelyn Morrow, Virginia Hamilton, Richard Clayton, and Harry Miars; second row, Wesley Haines, Janet Spurgeon, Charlotte Pugsley, Norma Jean Nunn, Barbara Peterson, Robert Terrell, Richard Lundy, Williams Kearns, George Hartley, Vivian Putman, Vivian Larrick and Betty Ellen Hamilton; third row, Earl Hadley, Margaret Hurst, William Carr, Mary Page, Eloise Lynch, Mary Emily Luse, Janet Beam, Janet Cramer, Dorothy Larrick, Anna Louise Mathews, Marilyn Miller, Mary Jane Peterson, Robert McCoy and Philip Garinger; fourth row, Harlan Foltz, Phyllis Brindle, Margaret Terrell, Barbara Thornburg, Mildred Hust, Glen Fox, Robert Swindler, Frances Phelps, Thomas Powers, Thomas McMillan, Eugene Mitchell, Frankie George, Herbert Kaufman Jr. and Helen Louise Kaufman; and, back row, Avonell Dome, Annabel Parker, Rosellen Fisher, Everett Beam, Kathleen Brindle, Tom Page, Louis Kelsey, Thomas Cornett, James Terrell, Jack Crites, Nancy Terrell and Warren Powers. (Names/spellings are from the publication “1920-1995 Commitment to Community: Clinton County”)

News Journal file photo