WHS/Oaks students Lead the Way; chamber honors future skilled techs

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Clinton County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a recognition event to honor the first class of four-year senior graduates from the Wilmington High School Project Lead the Way engineering program.

These seniors completed courses in Intro to Engineering Design, Principles of Engineering, Digital Electronics, and Aerospace Engineering. The students will further their careers at local colleges and universities and the U.S. Air Force. Students also received a special recognition certificate from U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers.

“The Chamber of Commerce is a proud partner of Project Lead the Way, and it was an honor to help recognize these graduating seniors who display the hard work, dedication, and highly skilled technical training that is so crucial to today’s workforce, said Chamber Executive Director Dessie Rogers.

Project Lead the Way Engineering is a satellite partnership between Great Oaks Career Campuses and Wilmington City Schools.

“All of the students in our program are great reps of Wilmington High School and Great Oaks through their hard work, relationships with the community, and team members,” said instructor Christopher Pope. “I truly believe these nine represent the best of what good partnerships between organizations can achieve. The ultimate hope is that these nine students build on the education they have received so far and then return as a part of a highly skilled technical workforce in Clinton County.”

Pope said that the students have already been accepted to a variety of universities including Indiana University, The Ohio State University, University of Dayton, University of Cincinnati, Ohio University and Ohio Northern, and they plan to study engineering, mechatronics, construction management, aerospace engineering and biomedical science.

From left are Timothy Canon Ford, Instructor Christopher Pope, Brendan Powell, Jack Romer, Madison Stoops, Zane Carey, Graham Vilvens, Ryan Camp, Jonathan Fender and Zackary Evans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_19senior13.jpg From left are Timothy Canon Ford, Instructor Christopher Pope, Brendan Powell, Jack Romer, Madison Stoops, Zane Carey, Graham Vilvens, Ryan Camp, Jonathan Fender and Zackary Evans. Courtesy photo

Chamber honors future skilled techs