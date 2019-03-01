You-Turn holds 100th status hearing

The You-Turn Recovery Docket (drug court) in Clinton County marked its 100th status review hearing on Friday. After the participants’ status reviews were completed, the occasion was celebrated with cookies as pictured. STAR Community Justice Center Executive Director Charles E. Philabaun III gave closing remarks, which focused on servant leadership, stress, and attitude. The You-Turn Recovery Docket status review hearings are held the first and third Fridays of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the common pleas courtroom at the county courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend and support the participants’ efforts to recover from drug or alcohol addiction.

The You-Turn Recovery Docket (drug court) in Clinton County marked its 100th status review hearing on Friday. After the participants’ status reviews were completed, the occasion was celebrated with cookies as pictured. STAR Community Justice Center Executive Director Charles E. Philabaun III gave closing remarks, which focused on servant leadership, stress, and attitude. The You-Turn Recovery Docket status review hearings are held the first and third Fridays of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the common pleas courtroom at the county courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend and support the participants’ efforts to recover from drug or alcohol addiction. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_100th_revu.jpg The You-Turn Recovery Docket (drug court) in Clinton County marked its 100th status review hearing on Friday. After the participants’ status reviews were completed, the occasion was celebrated with cookies as pictured. STAR Community Justice Center Executive Director Charles E. Philabaun III gave closing remarks, which focused on servant leadership, stress, and attitude. The You-Turn Recovery Docket status review hearings are held the first and third Fridays of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the common pleas courtroom at the county courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend and support the participants’ efforts to recover from drug or alcohol addiction. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal