Wilmington police reports continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 2:07 p.m. on Feb. 27, a 38-year-old Wilmington female reported her ex-husband, a 47-year-old Sabina male, contacted her in hopes of getting in contact with another ex-wife of his, a 46-year-old Wilmington female, despite a protection order being in place. The 46-year-old female stated she began receiving an overwhelming amount of messages from the suspect wanting to make contact with her. The 47-year-old female advised the suspect had been in contact with her juvenile daughter about the other female. According to the report, the suspect had violated a protection order on two separate occasions in which one was a felony charge. The reporting officer spoke with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and was advised to file a new felony protection order violation charge against the suspect. The suspect had recently been released from jail for a prior protection order violation, according to the report.

• At 2:14 p.m. on Feb. 27, a 63-year-old female reported items were stolen from her car at the 200 block of East Short Street. Items stolen included a birthday card, a grill cover, $20 in cash, and cigarettes.

• A 30-year-old female was charged with alleged theft after police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way at 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 28. The items listed as stolen included a bathing suit and a t-shirt.

• Police responded to a report of two juveniles allegedly shoplifting tobacco products at a store on Progress Way at 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 27.

• At 4:40 p.m. on March 1, Dayton’s Children Hospital contacted the police about possible drug abuse taking place at a Josephine Street.

• A 27-year-old male was charged with alleged trespassing after police responded to a shoplifting report at a gas station on East Main Street at 6:21 a.m. on March 2. The report did not list was the suspect had allegedly stolen.

• A 35-year-old Port William male was arrested for allegedly having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after responding to a report of a drunk at a business on South South Street at 10:08 p.m. on March 2.

• A 61-year-old male was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence — .17 or more on a breathalyzer and driving in marked lanes/continuous lines at 2:31 a.m. on March 3 at the 800 block of South South Street.

• At 10:53 a.m. on March 3, a 61-year-old male reported his vehicle had been damaged at the 700 block of Mead Street.

• A 30-year-old Springboro male was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence — .08, and driving in a marked lane on U.S. 22 West at 5:40 p.m. on March 3.

