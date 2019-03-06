CMH monthly blood drive March 13

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System will host its monthly community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme Wednesday, March 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria at 610 West Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is asking donors to help sustain the area blood supply against the challenges of weather and illness in late winter and early spring. CBC is also seeking new platelet and plasma donors. The CMH Regional monthly blood drives provides the opportunity for platelet and plasma donations.

The CMH Regional Health blood drive takes place every second Wednesday of the month from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. Donors can park in the visitors’ parking lot and enter through the main entrance on the lower level. Welcome desk volunteers can direct you to the upstairs conference room.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_CMH-2.jpg