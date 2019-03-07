EC students pledge to ‘End the Word’

East Clinton students from preschool to 12th grade participated in the national day of awareness Wednesday by pledging to “Spread the Word to End the Word.”

This campaign is an effort that to end the use of the word “retard” or “retarded.”

The first Wednesday in March every year is dedicated to making a pledge to use kind language. Students of all ages pledged to respect others despite their differences.

Many staff members were seen sporting the “Spread the Word” t-shirts that read “more alike than different.” This is a reminder that all people deserve respect.

For more information visit www.r-Word.org.

Sabina elementary Principal Jennie Pierson and Sabina staff. Principal Kerri Matheny and ECHS staff sporting their "Spread the Word" shirts. ECMS students with their signed pledge. Julie Clouse, Speech Language Pathologist, and New Vienna Elementary students.