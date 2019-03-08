Laurel Oaks students advance to state healthcare competition

WILMINGTON — Seven healthcare students from Laurel Oaks Career Campus are headed to state HOSA — Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional competition.

The competition events were either individual or team activities; they typically included a 50- to 100-question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their healthcare knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Top Laurel Oaks finishers, along with their home school and career program at Laurel Oaks, were:

• McKenzie Kay, a Health Technology student from Greenfield, first place in the Medical Spelling event.

• Sydney Chapin (Health Technology), Blanchester, second place in Medical Photography.

• Hannah Doss and Braxton Green, Jr. (Exercise Science), both from Clinton-Massie, second place in Health Career Display.

•Alexis Sutherland (Dental Assisting), Blanchester, second place in Dental Science.

•Sara Cockerham (Health Technology), Blanchester, third place in Medical Photography.

• Nadia Escobedo (Health Technology), Wilmington, third place in Medical Math.

Great Oaks offers over 30 career programs for high school students, including healthcare programs in Dental Assisting, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, Health Technology, Secondary Practical Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_Great-Oaks-2.jpg