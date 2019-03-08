Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies received a report of a missing person that hadn’t been seen since March 1. The report lists the person as a 31-year-old Wilmington white male, brown eyes and hair, 6’ 2”, and possibly injured. Drugs are believed to have been used.

• Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report at the 1-99 block of Weil Way in Union Township at 12:59 a.m. on March 4. According to the report, suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• At 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies encountered a suspicious acting subject at the 400 block of Cemetery Road in Martinsville and discovered they had suspected drugs and drug abuse instruments.

• At 12:14 a.m. on Feb. 26, while at the 1-99 block of 36 S. 2nd Street in Clarksville, a female subject ran from a moving van due to having a warrant. Deputies obtained a name

• Deputies responded to the 600 block of School Street in Martinsville on a burglary report at 10:43 p.m. on Feb. 26. The report indicates a storage item was stolen from an 80-year-old New Vienna male.

• At 2:43 p.m. on Feb. 27, deputies received a report of a male juvenile subject sending nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend to his friends. The report lists the offense as disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

• At 6:56 p.m. on March 1, deputies received a report of a portable speaker being stolen from the 7600 block of State Route 28 East in Martinsville.

• At 12:40 a.m. on March 2, a 43-year-old Blanchester male reported he was assaulted by girlfriend at his residence on State Route 730.

• At 12:44 p.m. on March 3, deputies responded to the 4400 block of State Route 729 North in Sabina for the report of a vehicle traveling down the road hitting mailboxes causing damage.

• At 5:53 p.m. on March 3, a 74-year-old Sabina female reported a relative caused damage to her vehicle at her residence on State Route 72 North.

