Health nonprofits: Apply for HealthFirst grants

WILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County, a community foundation which awards grants worth thousands of dollars to community health-related projects, announced the organization’s next grant cycle.

Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and otherwise tax-exempt groups that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County are eligible to apply.

HealthFirst for Clinton County will accept grant applications until Thursday, April 25. The grant application and budget form have recently been updated and can be found on HealthFirst for Clinton County’s website. Applicants will also be required to submit a detailed one-page narrative with their completed applications.

HealthFirst has recently restructured their grant process in order to award grants on a more scheduled basis and to encourage community organizations to develop new and innovative ideas. During HealthFirst’s first grant cycle of 2019, the organization is looking to award up to ten smaller projects between $5,000-$10,000 each.

Later this year, the organization is looking to fund three larger projects with awards up to $25,000 each. The second grant cycle will have a specific focus which will be announced in the fall. An organization cannot apply for grant money in both grant cycles for the same project.

During HealthFirst’s most recent grant cycle, the organization awarded over $60,000 to nine community organizations working on local health-related projects. These projects focus on many different public health issues including healthcare access, substance abuse, exercise and physical well-being, and diabetes.

HealthFirst for Clinton County is a visionary organization and welcomes and funds innovative ideas, such as care delivery methods and services, or reimagined outreach methods for at-risk communities. Patient care support is often necessary in promoting the good health of community members, and HealthFirst supports medication assistance, free health and wellness screenings, vaccination initiatives, and other similar programs.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million dollars to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District. PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

For more information about HealthFirst for Clinton County or to locate the grant application go to www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org

