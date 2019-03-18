BPD: Man arrested is in America illegally

BLANCHESTER — A man stopped for a traffic violation is in this country illegally, according to authorities.

Late Sunday morning, Blanchester Police Ptl. Sarah Luken stopped a driver for speeding in the 600 block of Bourbon Street; The driver and lone occupant of the car was Alvaro Sanchez Ramirez, 26, of Elgin, Ill, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The only identification Mr. Sanchez Ramirez was able to produce was a Mexican passport,” said Reinbolt. “Checks of the Ohio and Illinois motor vehicle databases returned no valid driver’s license for him. The car he was operating was a rental car.

“Sgt. Terry Meehan of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, and using his in-car computer was also unable to positively identify Sanchez Ramirez. Dispatch then received a call for a domestic dispute in Blanchester, which Sgt. Meehan left to handle. We are appreciative of his assistance.”

Ptl. Luken placed Sanchez Ramirez under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and transported him to the Clinton County Jail, where he was held, said Reinbolt. The car he was driving was impounded.

“Jail personnel were able to positively identify Sanchez Ramirez, and learned that he is in the United States illegally, holding an expired work visa,” said Reinbolt. “The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency placed a hold on Sanchez Ramirez for possible deportation.“

Sanchez Ramirez https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_sanchez.jpg Sanchez Ramirez