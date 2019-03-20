Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 11 and March 15, 2019:

• Gregory Smith, 33, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, no operator’s license, hit-skip, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from March 12, 2019 to March 12, 2021, fined $2,375, assessed $250 court costs. Operator’s license was destroyed. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, a second no operator’s license, failure to control, two counts of license suspension-drugs, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, and left of center were dismissed. The court was also requested to have Smith extradited to Florida on a fugitive charge.

• Michele Arledge, 43, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 3, 2018 to Dec. 3, 2019, fined $1,325, assessed $250 court costs. The contraband was ordered to be forfeited to the state for destruction. Arledge must get a professional assessment and complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges March 12, 2019. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of hit-skip, driving under suspension, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Anita Johnson, 58, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 12, 2019 to March 12, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective March 27, 2019. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. Additional charges of driving under suspension and turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Carrie Hete, 57, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 19, 2019 to March 19, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hete must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine; destroy operator’s license; driving privileges granted effective March 19, 2019, and vacate ALS.

• Christopher Jarrell, 39, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dashawn Goings, 27, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Three domestic violence charges were dismissed.

• Robert Renshaw, 29, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Renshaw must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and prohibited turn were dismissed.

• Zane Stevens, 20, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stevens must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Brett Crothers, 48, of Dayton, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from am O.V.I. charge. Crothers must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and no tail lights were dismissed.

• Malik Davenport, 20, of Cincinnati, reckless operation sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davenport must complete a three-day non-reporting driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. Additional charges of marijuana possession and a headlights violation were dismissed.

• Chasity Watters, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Watters must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Anthony Stacy, 61, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Stacy must complete a three-day non-reporting driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalizer and prohibited turn were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

