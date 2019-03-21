Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Blanchester man for alleged aggravated menacing after responding to a neighbor complaint on Shull Road in Blanchester at 2:10 a.m. on March 17. According to the report, the suspect was breaking porcelain pieces in his yard when deputies arrived and he “appeared to be extremely under the influence” of narcotics. The suspect advised people were trying to get into his residence through the floors and walls. Upon entering the residence, deputies observed the residence in “disarray” with multiple windows broken and drywall pulled off the wall by the suspect. He told deputies he found meth and “other ‘drop’” inside the wall where “people had planted it trying to get him in trouble” with the DEA. The suspect was convinced “everyone” was out to get him and he would fight them. The report indicates he started punching holes into the kitchen and laundry room wall. Deputies advised him to calm down and stop but he continued. According to the report, the suspect told deputies he was “the baddest (expletive) around” and he would take one of the responding deputy’s gun and kill him with it. Deputies advised him to calm down but, according to the report, “(the suspect) began tensing up and clenching his fist while staring down (the deputy).” Deputies placed him under arrest. The suspect “then began apologizing stating he was not actually going to kill (the deputy),” and was just saying he had the training to do so if he wanted. While en route to the jail, the suspect became angry and stated, “if he was not handcuffed he could ‘Whoop my (expletive)’.” He again advised he had extensive training and was “part of an outlaw gang that knew how to kill.”

• At 12:31 p.m. on March 13, deputies were advised of three students at the Wilmington Middle School that were buying and selling items containing nicotine on school grounds. Items collected as evidence included vape pens with chargers and refills, cigars and lighters.

• Deputies responded to the 900 block of Pyle Road in Clarksville on 12:09 a.m. on March 14 on a breaking and entering report. A 54-year-old male resident reported two people forced entry to the rear door. The report indicates two “purses/handbags/wallets” and “other property” were stolen. A 27-year-old female and a 33-year-old male, both of Fairborn, are listed as suspects.

• Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Fairfield male for alleged failure to comply after leading units on a pursuit after an attempted stop for several violations around State Route 28 and Hales Branch Road in Washington Township at 9:36 p.m. on March 16.

• At 2:01 p.m. on March 17, deputies responded to the 400 block of Beechwood Road in Wilmington on a breaking and entering report. According to the report, $500 valued stereo/TV equipment was stolen. The property owner, a 59-year-old Fairborn male, stated the two suspects — listed as acquaintances of the victim — didn’t have permission to be on the property.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574