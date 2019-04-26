Wilmington Savings Bank names DeHart CFO, SVP

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Savings Bank announced that Jake DeHart is the institution’s new Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President.

DeHart, a 13-year veteran of banking and corporate accounting, who came to Wilmington Savings in 2011 from the McDonald’s Corporation, began his career at the bank as Controller. DeHart was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2015 and Vice President in 2017.

“This is such an exciting time at our local bank, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the bank and our customers in this capacity,” DeHart said. “Being the only locally owned community bank headquartered in Clinton County is a real honor, and it has been inspiring to grow with so many of our customers, many of whom also live, work and own local businesses here in Clinton County.”

DeHart, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kent State University, also serves the community as the Treasurer of the Wilmington-Clinton County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and on the Leadership Clinton Board.

DeHart lives in Clarksville with his wife and children.

DeHart https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_JakeCFO.jpg DeHart