Making your business age-friendly: Seniors an important customer base

WILMINGTON — Did you know that Clinton County is the smallest county in Ohio to be part of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities?

Thanks to the work of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, the county entered the program in September 2018. This was just part of the valuable information that was shared at “Making Your Business Age-Friendly”, a Lunch & Learn program presented by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on May 14.

Stephen Crouch, Associate Director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, announced the launch of the Age-Friendly Business Program, which was created in response to findings from the CCRPC’s study revealing that older adults in Clinton County require more accessibility features in homes, public spaces, and businesses.

Crouch pointed out that the incoming generation of older adults are wealthier, more active, and are expected to live longer than the previous generation, making them an important customer base for local businesses.

“What’s good for your older customers and clients is good for everyone,” Crouch added, particularly noting the similarities in space needed for maneuverability of wheelchairs and walkers and strollers.

Marisa Sheldon, Assistant Director of Columbus and Franklin County Age-Friendly Communities, spoke about the success of Columbus’s Age-Friendly Business program.

In particular, Sheldon explained how becoming an age-friendly business not only caters to a demographic with considerable spending power, but also contributes to the livability of your community.

In addition, Kristin Taulbee and Haley Black from the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio spoke, sharing information on how to better serve clients and patrons with dementia.

Details of the Age-Friendly Business Program, including a discussion of the benefits of participation and the full evaluation criteria, are available on the Chamber’s website: wccchamber.com/age-friendly.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by the Chamber in collaboration with its Economic Development partners, the City of Wilmington, the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Clinton County Port Authority, the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, and Main Street Wilmington.

Lunch & Learn programs are generously sponsored by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Marisa Sheldon, Assistant Director of Columbus and Franklin County Age-Friendly Communities, speaks about the success of Columbus's Age-Friendly Business program.

Seniors an important customer base for local firms