Edward Jones Financial debuts

The News Journal advertising staff congratulates Jerry Bailey on the opening of the newest Edward Jones Financial Services office in Wilmington, which had a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “We’re so glad that Jerry chose Wilmington, specifically the downtown, as the home for the new Edward Jones office,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. While he has been working in Loveland since joining Edward Jones, Bailey is originally from Hillsboro, so the Wilmington location had a lot of appeal. Bailey teams up with branch office administrator Shannon Ferrell at the office which is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.

The News Journal advertising staff congratulates Jerry Bailey on the opening of the newest Edward Jones Financial Services office in Wilmington, which had a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “We’re so glad that Jerry chose Wilmington, specifically the downtown, as the home for the new Edward Jones office,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. While he has been working in Loveland since joining Edward Jones, Bailey is originally from Hillsboro, so the Wilmington location had a lot of appeal. Bailey teams up with branch office administrator Shannon Ferrell at the office which is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_IMG_5992.jpg The News Journal advertising staff congratulates Jerry Bailey on the opening of the newest Edward Jones Financial Services office in Wilmington, which had a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “We’re so glad that Jerry chose Wilmington, specifically the downtown, as the home for the new Edward Jones office,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. While he has been working in Loveland since joining Edward Jones, Bailey is originally from Hillsboro, so the Wilmington location had a lot of appeal. Bailey teams up with branch office administrator Shannon Ferrell at the office which is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday; and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Courtesy photo