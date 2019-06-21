Cross Creek Haven condos debut

The News Journal advertising staff congratulates Phillip and Marsha Burgess of Cross Creek Haven, who welcomed visitors to the open house and ribbon-cutting for their newly refurbished condominiums in Martinsville on Thursday. Board Member Jonathan McKay welcomed the crowd on behalf of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. “This project is going to set a high standard for real estate in this area,” he noted, “and I believe we’re in for a treat.” Dessie Rogers, Chamber Executive Director, added, “I think this is going to be a great asset to our community.” The available 2-bedroom, 2-bath units have been upgraded with new high efficiency HVAC systems, stainless steel appliances, 30-year roofs, bamboo hardwood and porcelain tile flooring, solid surface countertops, and wooden cabinets. Exterior improvements, including a newly paved driveway, security gate, fencing, and streetlights, and landscaping, will be coming soon. The three units are just the first phase of redevelopment for the whole complex. “This is a great opportunity for all of our partners,” said Phillip Burgess, “and we so appreciate all the support the Chamber has given us with this project.” For more information about the property, located at 5953-A Farmers Road in Martinsville, contact Ken and Cindy Schaublin of Home Experts Realty at 937-725-4910.

