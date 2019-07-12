First 2 ‘Age-Friendly Businesses’ named

Alma’s Attic and Clinton County Job and Family Services are the first two recipients to be certified as “Age-Friendly” through the new Age-Friendly Business Program.

Alma’s Attic, located at 1679 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington, is a local destination for one-of-a-kind antiques as well as primitive and country-themed gifts and decor. Learn more at https://almasatticwilmington.com/ .

The Clinton County Job and Family Services agency at 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington is committed to improving the well-being of our county’s workforce and families by promoting economic self-sufficiency and ensuring the safety of our most vulnerable citizens. Learn more at https://co.clinton.oh.us/healthservices/job-and-family-services/ .

Program’s aims, future

By the year 2030, one in five people in Clinton County will be age 65 and older, and the goal of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s Age-Friendly Business Program is to assist businesses in accommodating this growing demographic.

In September 2018, Clinton County entered into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Clinton County’s membership in the network signified that the county’s elected leadership would make a commitment to becoming a more livable community for all ages.

The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) led the initiative by conducting a findings report which revealed that older adults in Clinton County require more accessibility features in homes, public spaces, and businesses. In response to the need for more accessible businesses, the Age-Friendly Business Program was created.

Businesses are evaluated based on the following five categories: Parking, Entrance and Exit, Inside Area, Restrooms, and Restroom Fixtures.

There are five criteria in each category. Businesses must meet at least four criteria in each category in order to be certified as age-friendly. Please review the full evaluation criteria here.

For more information or to schedule an evaluation, please visit: https://wccchamber.com/age-friendly/ .

Joni Palmer of Alma’s Attic. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_biz-2.jpg Joni Palmer of Alma’s Attic. Courtesy photos From left are Director Kathi Spirk and Deputy Director Gina Speaks Eshler of Clinton County Job & Family Services. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_biz-1.jpg From left are Director Kathi Spirk and Deputy Director Gina Speaks Eshler of Clinton County Job & Family Services. Courtesy photos