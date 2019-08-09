Clinton Neurological Physicians welcomed

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital staff and community members were on hand Wednesday to welcome the newest physicians to Clinton Neurological Services.

As Dr. Jon Durrani cut the ribbon for the official opening of the practice, Dr. Douglas Pugar shared that he, along with the other physicians, are happy to be a part of the CMH team.

Dr. Pugar received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed his residency in neurology at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

Dr. Durrani received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and completed his residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

“We’re excited to welcome the physicians from the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders,” said Lance Beus, CEO of CMH. “We’re confident in the care they provide in the region, and the care they will provide for Clinton County, as well.”

“We’re so glad to have you come to Clinton County and to CMH to expand the neurological services throughout our region,” added Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

That sentiment was echoed by Tyler Reed, Southwest Field Representative for U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers.

“CMH has continuously served the people of our community by presenting opportunities and providing outlets for citizens to receive the healthcare they and their loved ones deserve,” Reed shared in a message from Stivers. “It’s a privilege to welcome the physicians from DCND to the community.”

Dr. Pugar and Durrani are joined in the practice by Michael Valle, DO, Kenneth B. Pugar, DO, Michelle Noel, DO, Drew Dula, DO, Kirsten Ulrich, PA, and Megan Miller, CNP.

Clinton Neurological Services is welcoming new patients at their office in Suite 207 of the CMH Professional Office Building. Appointments can be made by calling 937-283-2570.

The newest physicians of Clinton Neurological Services were welcomed this week by the community and the CMH staff. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_6561.jpg The newest physicians of Clinton Neurological Services were welcomed this week by the community and the CMH staff. Courtesy photo