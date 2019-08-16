Learn ‘curb appeal’ at chamber program

Business owners, property owners, merchants, and service providers from around the county are invited to “The Importance of Curb Appeal,” hosted by The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

“First impressions play a huge role in how people perceive others, and the same is true for business,” said Darcy Reynolds, Co-Director of Main Street Wilmington. “This kind of split-second decision may be the push that brings customers into your business to check it out, or not. That’s why we’re excited to be a part of this program for the Chamber’s Lunch & Learn series.”

In addition to Reynolds and Ruth Brindle with Main Street Wilmington, program presenters will include Jennifer Dunn of Main Street Xenia, who will be sharing tips and tricks that have worked in her community that can be adapted here in Wilmington and Clinton County.

Michelle Horner, with the City of Wilmington Building & Zoning, will also be present to talk about the steps involved with making structural or signage changes to your business property within the city limits

“Curb appeal is important to all businesses, not just those in the downtown,” said Brindle. “We hope this program can be a way to start a conversation about the small – or substantial – changes you can make to your business or storefront to attract customers, no matter where you are.”

The program is offered free of charge, thanks to a sponsorship from the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Lunch is available for $15, reserved in advance and payable at the door, or guests may bring their own lunch for free. To register for the program and lunch, call the Chamber at (937) 382-2737.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_Wilmington-Chamber-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_curb-appeal.jpg Courtesy photo