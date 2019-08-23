WC’s Kelly named to Hobsons board

WILMINGTON — Hobsons’ partnership with Wilmington College helped WC bring in a record entering class of students. Now, Hobsons has invited Dennis Kelly to partner with them to provide insight into the enrollment management process that features Hobsons’ Intersect product.

Kelly, senior vice president/chief enrollment officer at Wilmington College, is a new member of the Intersect Advisory Board, which is comprised of higher education “thought leaders,” whose charge is to ensure that Intersect is fully aligned with trends, challenges and opportunities in higher education.

“Dennis was nominated by our team to participate in this group as a result of a thoughtful process to bring together the best and brightest of our partners,” said Amy Reitz, general manager of Intersect by Hobsons.

Wilmington College’s work involving Hobsons’ products centers upon finding students who are a good match for WC, which is a dynamic that presents positive implications for both enrollment and retention.

As a member of the board, Kelly will provide executive-level input on higher education priorities in admission, along with enrollment and Intersect initiatives. He also will present at sessions at national conferences.

Kelly has headed the College’s enrollment management area since 2013. Under his leadership, WC has brought in some of the largest entering classes in the College’s history, including fall 2018, when the College set records for both freshmen and new students.

This summer, at the Hobsons Summer Institute, Wilmington College was national runner-up for Hobsons’ Education Advances Award that represented excellence in the “Match & Fit Admission” category.

