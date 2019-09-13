Dilly Bar, Blan chamber cut ribbon

Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Blanchester’s new restaurant, the Dilly Bar at 803 Cherry St., owned and operated by Sal Granados and his family. Sal said he was looking for a spot to open up a taco restaurant, and when he saw the old Dairy Bar was for sale, he thought it would be the perfect place. In addition to tacos, they sell quesadillas, chimichangas, burritos, nachos and tortas. They also soffer burgers, chicken strips, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, onion rings and french fries. You can also get dairy-bar type items, like malts, milk shakes, floats, sundaes, glaciers, flurries, ice cream cones, and banana splits. They are open Monday through Saturday 11 to 8, and closed on Sunday.

Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Blanchester's new restaurant, the Dilly Bar at 803 Cherry St., owned and operated by Sal Granados and his family. Sal said he was looking for a spot to open up a taco restaurant, and when he saw the old Dairy Bar was for sale, he thought it would be the perfect place. In addition to tacos, they sell quesadillas, chimichangas, burritos, nachos and tortas. They also soffer burgers, chicken strips, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, onion rings and french fries. You can also get dairy-bar type items, like malts, milk shakes, floats, sundaes, glaciers, flurries, ice cream cones, and banana splits. They are open Monday through Saturday 11 to 8, and closed on Sunday. Courtesy photo