Rural King to open spring ‘20 in Hillsboro

Rural King Supply will host the grand opening of its new Hillsboro location in spring 2020, according to Mandy Mundhenk, the social media coordinator for the farm supplies and home merchandise chain.

In a news release, Rural King said it was excited about the new Hillsboro store, and will be having many events to celebrate its first week of being open.

Members from all over the community are invited to join them at 1249 N. High St. to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.

Mundhenk said the recruiting process has already begun for the Hillsboro store, and those interested in joining the Rural King team can see a list of openings and apply online at www.rktalent.com.

According to the release, the retailer, headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., averages 10 store openings per year and is expanding rapidly, with 109 stores in the eastern and southern states of Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Alabama.

Rural King’s roots began as a small, family-owned farm store in 1960 based in Mattoon, Ill., and has grown to serve customers with a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19 to 55 horse power at select locations.

Last month, workers seal coated the parking lot of the new Hillsboro store while the building itself sported a new facade and paint job.

The building sits on 17.5 acres of land that was vacated when the local Kmart went out of business in January 2018, with the Hillsboro location being one of 45 Kmart’s that were closed at that time.

Mundhenk said Rural King is proud to provide all customers with the lowest prices every day, free coffee and popcorn in every store, and a friendly smile.

To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products it carries, Mundkenk said to visit ruralking.com, or visit its new location in Hillsboro when it opens in the spring.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Open positions, applications for Hillsboro store taken online