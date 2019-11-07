ATSG reports strong third quarter

WILMINGTON – Air Transport Services Group, Inc. reported Wednesday consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30.

Results as compared with the third quarter of 2018 include:

• Customer revenues were $366.1 million, up $161.2 million, or 79 percent.

Both of ATSG’s principal business segments, aircraft leasing and air transport, reported higher revenues for the third quarter. Revenues from Omni Air International, which ATSG acquired in November 2018, were the largest contributor to the year-over-year revenue gain.

• GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations were $105.1 million, up $72.2 million, or 219 percent. GAAP Earnings per Share basic were $1.78, versus $0.56 a year ago.

The unrealized effect of re-measurement of financial instrument values increased ATSG’s third quarter 2019 after-tax earnings by $90.8 million, and third-quarter 2018 after-tax earnings by $17.2 million.

The majority of the earnings gain related to a non-cash change in the value of warrants issued to Amazon.com, Inc. related to a decrease in ATSG’s share price during the third quarter 2019. Increases in interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and in retiree benefit costs were also significant factors.

Capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2019 included $247.9 million for the purchase of nine Boeing 767 aircraft, including two in the third quarter, and for freighter modification costs.

Joe Hete, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG, said, “Demand for our aircraft and flight operations continued to accelerate in the third quarter, pointing toward a strong peak period of non-payload-sensitive flying for our air express network customers as we deploy more 767 freighters. Flight operations for the U.S. Department of Defense and passenger charter customers were also strong.”

The complete report is at www.atsginc.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_atsg-logo.jpg