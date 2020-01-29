CMH names new Chief Medical Officer

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital announced that vascular surgeon Dr. Brian Santin will now serve as Chief Medical Officer for the hospital.

Lance Beus, Chief Executive Officer for CMH, expressed his confidence in Dr. Santin:

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Santin into this new role and know that he will be a strong leader for CMH,” said Beus. “He has proven himself to be invaluable to our medical staff during his time here and even this week spearheaded the launch of an important initiative that will support continued best practices in patient care and medical records. I look forward to working with him in this role as we continue serving the evolving needs of our community.”

In over six years at CMH, Dr. Santin has served as Chair of the Physician Leadership Council and as an at-large member of the Medical Executive Committee. Dr. Santin is also an active member of the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA), currently serving his third term as an at-large Councilor.

Previously he served as Chair of the Audit and Appropriations Committee and Board of Trustees Vice President of the OSMA Health Benefits Plan.

Dr. Santin received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed his residency in general surgery at Mount Carmel Health System and a fellowship in vascular surgery at TriHealth/Good Samaritan Hospital.

In addition to his leadership roles in the OSMA, he is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Society for Vascular Surgery, and the American Venous Forum.

He and his wife Crystal have two therapy dogs, Claire and Whitney, who accompany him in the office when he consults with patients.

Dr. Santin looks forward to what lies ahead for CMH:

“Serving our patients at CMH over the last several years has been an honor,” he said. “I’m passionate about improving our quality of care and expanding access to care, and I am excited to work alongside our incredible medical staff and employees as we ensure CMH is a place where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice, and employees want to work.”

Dr. Santin https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Santin-Brian-white-coat.jpg Dr. Santin

Vascular Surgeon Dr. Santin named to post