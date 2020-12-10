Local Briefs: New business to debut

Business set to debut

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of Wilmington Nutrition with an open house during regular hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 12 at 51 W. Main St.

Stop in to welcome Wilmington Nutrition and try one of their grand opening-featured “Funfetti Cupcake” shakes or “OSU Buckeye” teas.

Owners Chelsea Holland and Tara Amann say that no matter if you are on-the-go or need a place to study, hangout, or hold a meeting, it’s the place to go with an extensive menu provides you with healthy and nutritious options whether it is breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack, or post-workout.

Learn more on Facebook @WilmingtonNutrition or call 937-481-5005.

Board of DD sets meetings

Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting at noon Jan. 19, 2021 in the Service and Support conference room in Building C, Nike Center, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterwards.