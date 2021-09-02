My Almond Tree debuts

My Almond Tree Shop & Wonderland Tie-Dye Co. held a festive celebration in honor of their grand opening on Friday, August 27 at 136 S. Broadway St. in downtown Blanchester. They provide a variety of options for health and wellness, clothing, hand-made jewelry, and 100% pure and tested CBD products. They additionally offer heat press and print screening. Learn more about the shop on Facebook at MyAlmondTreeWonderlandShopTieDyeCo or call 937-944-3023.

