Oho new jobless claims up, continued ones down

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 11,919 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,120 more than the previous week, announced the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) on Thursday.

The state’s residents filed 56,833 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,718 less than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed February 27-March 5 was 68,802.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in December was 4.5%. The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in December was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in December was 61.9%.

The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_ohio-jobless-graphic.jpg The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS