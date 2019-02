Kairos Coffee opens in Wilmington

From left, manager Ciera Hayes, Maraya Wahl, Abbey Morris, co-manager Nick Daulton, and Kairos Coffee co-owner Robyn Morris welcome locals during their soft opening Thursday at 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. For more information, visit https://kairoscoffee.net/ .

Manager Ciera Hayes prepares a chai tea for a customer during Kairos Coffee’s soft opening on Thursday.