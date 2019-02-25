AJ’s Pizza makes its Blan debut

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Area Chamber of Commerce was recently on hand to do a ribbon-cutting at a familiar pizzeria that has a new owner.

Angelena’s Pizza is now AJ’s Pizza — named after the new owners, Annette and Jim Salmons — at 653 W. Main St.

They relocated to Blanchester from Maryland in 2014. Jim owned a pizzeria 20 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it.

AJ’s Pizza will continue to keep the same great pizza taste in an original crust. AJ’s will now offer a hand-tossed style pizza, a thin crust and a gluten-free, keto-friendly cauliflower crust, overstuffed hoagies and an East Coast-style cheese steak, which is shaved sirloin steak cooked up to order.

AJ’s Pizza will be open for lunch and dinner on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery options are available as well. They are closed on Sundays.

Chamber president Lisa Beach said that there is also exciting news — AJ’s Pizza will soon offer a brand new expansion, providing the option for eat in dining.

New owner Annette Salmons said, “We will strive to be the best we can be in order for AJ’s Pizza to become a fresh new light in Blanchester and the surrounding communities. We desire AJ’s Pizza to be that place where people can come and meet, eat good food, and enjoy good family times.”

A ribbon-cutting was held for AJ’s Pizza in Blanchester. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_AJs-Pizza.jpg A ribbon-cutting was held for AJ’s Pizza in Blanchester. Courtesy photo