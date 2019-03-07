ATSG names new president of LGSTX Services

WILMINGTON – Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced that Jim Pradetto will succeed Gary Stover as President of LGSTX Services, Inc., a subsidiary of ATSG, effective with Stover’s retirement on April 12.

Stover has been with LGSTX Services since 2010. Prior to that he held positions of increasing responsibility with ABX Air since 2006, including Vice President of Air Park Services, Senior Director of Air Park Services, and Director of Organizational Development.

“Gary’s leadership has guided LGSTX Services steadily through many changes,” said Joe Hete, President and CEO of ATSG, “not the least of which was its transformation from a division of an airline into a full-service facilities management and equipment services company. It is truly the Swiss Army knife in ATSG’s toolbox of solutions, and Gary has been instrumental in assembling that versatile suite of capabilities. We wish him the very best in the future.”

Pradetto is currently the Vice President of Operations of LGSTX Services, a position he has held since January 2017. Prior to that he served in a variety of management roles with Aviation Technical Services, Delta TechOps, AOG Tank Tigers, and TIMCO. Pradetto holds a bachelors’ degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio Northern University and is pursing an advanced degree in International Studies from High Point University in North Carolina.

“I’m pleased to appoint Jim to lead LGSTX Services,” Hete added. “I feel very confident in the future of LGSTX Services with Jim at the helm.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LGSTX-logo.jpg