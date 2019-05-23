The First Baptist Church of Blanchester at 304 W. Center St. has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with morning worship at 10:40, evening service at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. We are a family of believers in Blanchester, Ohio, and we would like to invite you to join us this Sunday at 10:40 AM. Study God’s word with us and see what He has planned for your life.” Has your Clinton County church appeared yet in our weekly feature photo on the News Journal’s Religion Page on Fridays? Send us a photo of your facility (at least 1MB, please) along with basic information to info@wnewsj.com .

The First Baptist Church of Blanchester at 304 W. Center St. has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with morning worship at 10:40, evening service at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. We are a family of believers in Blanchester, Ohio, and we would like to invite you to join us this Sunday at 10:40 AM. Study God’s word with us and see what He has planned for your life.” Has your Clinton County church appeared yet in our weekly feature photo on the News Journal’s Religion Page on Fridays? Send us a photo of your facility (at least 1MB, please) along with basic information to info@wnewsj.com . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_First-Baptist-Church-Blanchester.jpg The First Baptist Church of Blanchester at 304 W. Center St. has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. with morning worship at 10:40, evening service at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another. We are a family of believers in Blanchester, Ohio, and we would like to invite you to join us this Sunday at 10:40 AM. Study God’s word with us and see what He has planned for your life.” Has your Clinton County church appeared yet in our weekly feature photo on the News Journal’s Religion Page on Fridays? Send us a photo of your facility (at least 1MB, please) along with basic information to info@wnewsj.com . News Journal photo