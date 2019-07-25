CHURCH BRIEFS

VBS at Cuba Friends

Go on a ride with The Lone Savior as Cuba Friends hosts Vacation Bible School 6-8 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2.

The event will include fellowship, songs, crafts and games.

Fun at Leesburg UMC

Leesburg UMC at 117 Church St., Leesburg) will be hosting their family fun and movie night Friday, Aug. 2.

Included will be hot dogs, popcorn, soda, sno-cones, and snacks as well as games and crafts. All food and activities are free.

The games and food will begin at 7:45 p.m. in the front of the church. At sunset everyone will watch featured movie “Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” Everyone is invited, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Just bring a blanket or chair and enjoy a great evening. There will not be a rain date for this event.