First Christian hosts concert

Christian musician Tad Beecher will present a free concert at Wilmington First Christian Church at 7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15.

The church is located at 120 Columbus St. A free will offering will be taken.

Concert at Immanuel Baptist

Billy Hodges will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 550 Virginia Circle, Wilmington.