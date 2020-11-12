In weakness, He is our strength

The formal process of the election is over, and for half of the country, we have a new president in President-elect Joe Biden. For the other half of the country, we still question the result. Could there have been some trickery and deception? Was the election somehow stolen from President Donald Trump?

For a nation that prides itself on the rule of law and order, we find ourselves caught in the quicksand of not following the very thing we say we believe in. How is it that those of us who are disciples of Jesus Christ have allowed ourselves to be dragged into this quandary?

We understand taking a stand on what is biblical and right, but let’s not become like the very thing we are siding with. The idea of casting doubt on many of our public and private institutions is not good, and to a degree, I believe it may ultimately hurt us in the end.

In Romans 12:3, Paul gives excellent advice to “not to think more highly of ourselves than we should think.” We are to have a sense of pride in ourselves but not to think more of ourselves than we should. Here is the question we need to ask.

What is God’s way according to His word, will, and way?

Proverbs 16:3 speaks to our lack of being humble and gracious even in tough circumstances. It speaks of the sin of pride before destruction and an arrogant spirit before a fall. We do not want to fall, but we want to be what Jesus describes as light and salt.

Let the church show the love of Christ for all people even when they are different from us socially, ethnically, and yes, even politically.

Let’s love our neighbor as ourselves and put that type of love on display with the people we come into contact with every day.

A few months back I was preaching on the passage in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18. The part that stuck with me was “rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances.”

These are imperatives given to us to have a spirit of joy at all times no matter the circumstances. Covid-19 or no Covid-19, vaccine or no vaccine, whether my candidate won or lost or any other situation that could hinder me from being joyful and thankful.

The second component is to pray without ceasing. To be in an attitude of prayer at all times.

We can only accomplish this through the power of the Holy Spirit who gives us the strength to be able to pull this off. In our weakness, He is our strength.

When we as the Body of Christ exhibit these characteristics to our friends, neighbors, and fellow Americans, people will know how to handle tough times and stressful situations.

Not in their strength for they are weak but in the strength of someone bigger than you and me.

God Is Faithful, and You Can Trust Him.

Byron McGee is Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.

This weekly column is provided to the News Journal by members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association.