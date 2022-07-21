Church Women United celebrates Human Rights Day

Twenty ladies from 10 different churches and religious organization in Clinton County gathered at the Springfield Friends Meeting on July 15 to celebrate Human Rights Day.

The overall Church Women United theme for 2022 is “It’s Up To You in 2022” and the theme for Human Rights Day was “A Call to Act.”

The afternoon began with Nancy McCormick answering the question, “What are Human Rights?” followed by Susan Henry explaining why we celebrate Human Rights Day, and Sandy Leslie giving the history of CWU Human Rights Day.

Judy Sargent welcomed the group to Springfield Friends Meeting; the opening prayer was led by Jayne Garber followed by the group singing the opening song, “O Church Women United”.

A prayer written by Mother Teresa, “Do It Anyway”, was used as the responsive reading.

The Honorable Judge Chad Carey was invited to give some insights into the programs offered through the Juvenile Court. He highlighted CASA, 4-H club, all projects, and Resource Center.

In CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates, a person is assigned to the child to represent and investigate needs and problems. 4-H Club is operated as all 4-H clubs and supervised by a volunteer advisor. Resource Center helps children develop life skills and some job training skills.

The meeting was closed by the group singing “Pass It On” and the benediction “As we leave this place open our hearts to respond to the needs of the hurting world. Make us Your hands and feet and walk us to places where people need You most. Amen.”

Our next meeting, World Community Day Celebration, is scheduled for November 14 at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road, Lees Creek. The theme for the day is “A Call to Pray” with the time of the meeting to be decided at a later date.