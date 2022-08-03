Greenfield native Dusty Barrett in concert at New Vienna Community Church

NEW VIENNA — The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Dusty Barrett on Sunday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. as part of their “Bring a Friend Sunday” program.

The Greenfield native has sung in Christian groups for many years. It was in 2017 that Dusty began to feel the call for a new season in his life. Through much prayer and counsel, Dusty made the decision to step out on faith and start a solo ministry. He is excited to be able to share his heart and testimony with people all over the country.

Dusty hopes to provide Christian entertainment that appeals to all ages while sharing the Gospel to the lost and encouraging the Christian to keep the faith.

Dusty lives in Greenfield with his wife, Alisa, and three children, Stacey, Kate and Camden.

“We are thrilled to present Dusty Barrett in concert at our church,” said Pastor Dan Mayo. “We have known and experienced his music ministry for years, and my wife, Bev, and Dusty enjoy talking about their shared alma mater, McClain High School. Dusty has a true heart to serve Christ and lift Him up through his music. We are pleased to offer this concert either in-person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

The Church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site — type in New Vienna Community Church — or join us on Facebook at “NVCC”.

For more information, please call Pastor Mayo at 937-725-0445.

