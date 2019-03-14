Community of Churches Lenten events

Sunday evenings in Lent, A Community of Churches event will continue Sunday evenings March 17, 24 and 31 and April 7 and 14 at Grace United Methodist Church, 201 Center St., Blanchester.

Dinner is at 6 p.m.; please bring a side dish and/or dessert; meat and drinks are provided. A collection basket will be present toward the purchase of meats.

Worship is at 7 p.m.; an offering will be received and divided equally between participating churches to be used toward a mission project designated by each church.

Each Sunday evening will feature a different preacher, them and special music, respectively:

• March 17: Dan Mayo of New Vienna Community Church; “Mary Magdalene”; Blanchester Praise Band

• March 24: Anita Rathbun of Goshen UMC; “Mary, Mother of Jesus”; Goshen Praise Band

• March 31: David Tennant of Owensville UMC; “The Thieves on the Cross”; Debra Hamm

• April 7: Becky Reed of Goshen UMC; “John, the Beloved Disciple”; Blanchester Grace Choir

• April 14: David Phaneuf of Goshen UMC; “Barabbas”; Sueann Beeler.