I want to thank you for your faithful reporting at this trying time. Today’s April 7 paper had three things in it that really stood out to me.

No. 1. Randy Riley’s column “Now, who is essential?” is one of his best.

No. 2. The photo of Eileen Brady’s Little Free Library that now includes some food items — got to love that.

No. 3. And our governor’s full-page letter of encouragement, sponsored by the Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington.

Sure glad I have the News Journal delivered to my place!

Helen Ellison

Waynesville