Editorial: It should not take financial incentives to do the right thing

A recent editorial by the Marietta Times:

We know state governments have been pulling out all kinds of tricks to entice residents to save lives by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But now the American Red Cross is so desperate to encourage people to save lives by donating blood that they, too, are getting creative.

It may not be a multi-million dollar lottery, but the Red Cross has come up with an interesting idea to entice blood donors.

“In honor of the new series, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video,” according to a news release from the Red Cross. “The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.”

Upcoming blood drives in Washington County include: From 1-6 p.m. Nov. 1, at Barlow Vincent Church of Christ; from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at Marietta Memorial Hospital; from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.

Other local drives can be found at RedCrossBlood.org.

Here’s the thing, just as with the COVID-19 vaccine, it should not take financial incentives to get people to do the right thing for their communities. Right now, the Red Cross says it needs at least 10,000 MORE donations each week to meet patient needs. The holidays will present a new challenge.

If you are eligible and able, please consider giving blood at one of our local drives. Your help is desperately needed, and you never know whose life you might save.

— Marietta Times, Oct. 28