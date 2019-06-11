Tariffs not easy solution to anything

Tariffs are taxes on imports paid by the purchaser who will probably pass the increase in cost to customers — us. Americans want low prices on items they buy. Cheap goods come from countries where wages are low. If we bring those jobs back home, prices on those items will increase because wages in America are higher.

We can’t have it both ways. Higher wages mean higher costs for products. If the other side puts tariffs on our goods buyers of our goods will have to pay more and our businesses may have a harder time selling to them. They may lose that market for good.

Tariffs are not an easy solution for trade problems or for border security.

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington