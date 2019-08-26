Climate change is real; action needed

Climate change is real. Dangerous, harmful global warming is occurring:

• July 2019 was the hottest July ever.

• Wild fires are increasing in Alaska, the continental United States, and in the great Amazon forest.

• There is an increase in insect damage in Canadian forests.

• The warming of the Gulf of Mexico increases the frequency and severity of hurricanes.

• The midwestern United States has had unusual flooding.

• As glacial ice melts, sea levels are rising. An island near Florida is disappearing, as is an island in the South Pacific. Boston authorities are planning a sea wall to protect the city.

Human activity, including the use of fossil fuels, is producing global warming. Many nations are working to minimize disaster:

• Chinese soldiers are planning great numbers of trees.

• European nations are increasing use of wind power and solar power.

• The United Kingdom now has more electric car-charging stations than traditional gas stations.

• The United States is developing wind power and solar power at an increasing rate.

September 20, 2019, is a day on which the Sierra Club encourages all Americans to demonstrate for immediate action on Climate Change.

Paul W. Skogstrom

Clarksville