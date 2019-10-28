Clearing up impeachment inquiry

Facts about the impeachment inquiry: The Constitution does not mention a need to have a formal vote on impeachment before beginning an inquiry. The previous impeachment proceedings had special investigators to gather the evidence before the House voted. The current investigation is like a grand jury investigation in which lawyers are not present and the accused cannot “confront” the accuser. That comes later, during the impeachment itself.

In the Benghazi investigation Trey Goudy argued for closed-door hearings to prevent “grandstanding” and to get the information needed. Almost 25 percent of House Republicans are on the three committees and are given time to question witnesses, so the argument that they are being shut out is false.

In the Clinton impeachment, Lindsey Graham said withholding evidence from Congress was an “impeachable offense.” Why should it be different this time?

Sherrill Graham

Wilmington