Snarr has vision for 2nd Ward

I am writing to endorse Michael Snarr for Wilmington City Council’s 2nd Ward. I have known Michael for several decades. He is honest, hard-working, fair, and very concerned with the well-being of this community. I am confident that he will be responsive to the needs of his constituents in the 2nd Ward.

As a former resident of the 2nd Ward, and former mayor of Wilmington, I know that Michael has the understanding of the issues. He has the historical perspective and the vision necessary to create new opportunities for the residents of the 2nd Ward.

David L. Raizk

Wilmington